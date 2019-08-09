Home / General News / Monday August 12 declared a public holiday

Monday August 12 declared a public holiday

The Ministry of the Interior has declared Monday August 12 as a statutory public holiday.

A statement released to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, and signed by the Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery , said because Eid-ul-Adha, which is a statutory public holiday, falls on Sunday 11 August 2019, the President by Executive Instrument has declared Monday a public holiday.

“In view of the fact that August 11, 2019, falls on a Sunday, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Ghana has by Executive Instrument declared Monday 12th August, 2019, as an additional public holiday to be observed as such throughout the country.”

Source: GNA

