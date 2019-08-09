Home / General News / Israel launches satellite to boost internet connectivity in Africa

Israel launches satellite to boost internet connectivity in Africa

Israel is helping Africa connect to the rest of the world through a new satellite soaring into space.

It’s Spacecom successfully launched “Amos-17”, a state-of-art satellite on a mission to provide communication services to Africa, into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Tuesday night, according to a release copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It said Amos-17 blasted towards Africa at 1923 hrs ET aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch craft and is headed for the continent of Africa.

The release said once in orbit, Amos-17 would give Africans access to television, internet, phone, and other digital services with ease.

Source: GNA

