President leaves for two-day official visit to Angola

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday left Ghana for 2-day official visit to Angola.

The visit, the first by a Ghanaian President, was at the invitation of President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

It is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries as well as exploring possible areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

Whilst in Angola, President Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with his Angolan counterpart, and address a special sitting of the National Assembly.

The President was accompanied by Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs; Mr John Peter Amewu, the Minister for Energy; Madam Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister for Education and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Friday, August 9, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.

Source: GNA