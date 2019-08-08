Colleges of Education to roll out new degree programmes in October

Forty-six public Colleges of Education, will from October 2019, collaborate with five public universities in the country to roll out the new B. Ed programme approved by the National Accreditation Board in July 2018.

The universities are University of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Cape Coast, University of Education, Winneba and University for Development Studies.

Prior to the approval, a National Teachers’ Standards (NTS) and National Teacher Education Curriculum Framework (NTECF) were produced and approved by Cabinet.

A statement from the Public Affairs Directorate of the University of Ghana said the B.Ed programme is the cumulative work undertaken by Ghanaian educators under the Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL), a six-year (2014-2020) government of Ghana programme, funded by UK aid, intended to transform the delivery of pre-service teacher education.

All basic school teachers would have to study and attain a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree aligned to the NTECF and delivered by the 46 Colleges of Education in Ghana through their affiliate public universities.

The affiliations have been selected carefully to ensure that each College of Education receive relevant mentoring and maximum benefit from the relationship.

The curriculum has been developed to employ interactive, inclusive and innovative teaching and learning techniques, while introducing changes in the overall assessment of pre-service teachers.

This is against the backdrop of the importance placed on extended periods of supported teaching in schools and the use of interactive learner-focused approaches.

The new B. Ed. programme has three specialisms, the B. Ed Early Grade Teacher Education, B.Ed Upper Primary Teacher Education and the B. Ed JHS Teacher Education programmes; the latter having specialist subject areas.

The new B.Ed curriculum is expected to improve learning outcomes and ensure children are motivated to be life-long learners beyond their time in school.

Meanwhile, a two-day orientation workshop has been organised for communicators from the five participating public universities to explore ways to support the roadmap for the delivery of the B.Ed programme and to address emerging communication issues.

Among the facilitators were Mr. Robin Todd, Prof. Jophus Anamuah-Mensah, Mr. Akwasi Addae-Boahene, Dr. Eric Ananga, Mr. Robin Todd, Ms. Dinah Adiko and Mr. Enock Gyan.

Source: GNA