Amnesty International issues travel advisory to the US

Amnesty International has issued a travel warning on the US, cautioning travellers from around the world to take measures as they visit that country because of ongoing high levels of gun violence.

In a tweet yesterday Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the global human rights organization said; “The Amnesty International travel advisory for the country of the United States calls on people worldwide to exercise caution and have an emergency contingency plan when travelling throughout the USA.

This travel advisory is being issued in light of ongoing high levels of gun violence in the country.”

The group’s campaign manager for the End of Gun Violence Campaign at Amnesty International USA was quoted on its website saying, “Travellers to the United States should remain cautious that the country does not adequately protect people’s rights to be safe, regardless of who they might be. People in the United States cannot reasonably expect to be free from harm – a guarantee of not being shot is impossible.”

The advisory follows recent gun violence in two US cities within hours of each other. The first gun violence in El Paso, a large city on the Mexico-US border killed 22 people and injured 24. Another one followed in Dayton, Ohio killing nine people with 27 injured.