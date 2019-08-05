Prof Afoakwa appeals to government to speed up passage of GTUC bill

Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Acting President, Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) has appealed to the government to expedite action on the the GTUC bill.

He said this would enable the his institution become a full-fledged public university and have the autonomy to issue its own certificates.

Prof Afoakwa made the appeal during the 23rd Congregation of the GTUC in Accra.

The ceremony, which was held on the theme: “Becoming a Productive Graduate: The Role of Entrepreneurship and Technology in National Development”, witnessed the graduation of 233 students, from which 73 were undergraduates and 160 postgraduates.

Prof Afoakwa tasked the graduands to pursue their passion through challenges and explore new opportunities with their ideas.

On the part of transnational education, he noted that GTUC has renewed its partnership with Anhalt University of Applied Science, and had introduced two new post graduate programmes; Masters in Logistics and Air Traffic management and Masters in Online Communication (Digital Business and Online Marketing).

He added that the university has also signed an agreement with Ghent University in Belgium to work together on utilising research results, engaging in faculty and students exchange programmes, curriculum development and other programmes beneficial to both universities.

Prof Afoakwa said they were very optimistic about the future, however, there were few challenges, saying, several initiatives, programmes had been hampered due to lack of funds.

These included the library, laboratories and hostel projects.

“We appeal to government, philanthropists, corporate bodies and individuals to contribute to the completion of these projects so we can place GTUC on the pedestal it deserves,” the professor said.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, noted that the power of education lied in its ability to transcend every generation, social status, cultural orientation and even economic background.

“I believe that GTUC, who by its name and specific programme offerings, endeavours to embrace technology and business, places an emphasis on the development of students who contribute to society through the engendering of expertise in both areas”, the Minister added.

In her valedictory speech, Mrs Barbara Anne Defortse, who was the Overall Best Graduating Student, on behalf of the students expressed gratitude to management and teaching staff for their commitment to provide quality education and equipping them with the requisite skills for their careers and service to the nation.

Source: GNA