Government urged to extend national resources to private schools

Mrs Patricia Ursula Dwira, the Proprietress of Barnes Memorial Institute, has appealed to government, to extend support towards training of students in private schools under the Free Senior High School policy to ensure holistic education.

She said private schools over the years, had contributed immensely towards to ensuring quality education in the country and it was just proper and fair, that the national resources were extended towards ensuring sound education.

She underscored the need for parents to have firm control over their wards at home, while teachers complemented their efforts at school to mould sound and holistic students.

Mrs Dwira made the call at the 24th graduation ceremony of the Barnes Memorial Institute in Accra.

The ceremony was held on the theme: “Private Schools are Good Partners for Quality Education,” which brought together parents, assembly member of the electoral area and other education stakeholders, to plan the way forward towards ensuring quality education.

Touching on the youth involvement in narcotics, Mrs Dwira called for the involvement of religious bodies, schools and the society in general to educate and sensitise them on the negative effects of drug addiction.

On the new education policy that begins in September, the School Proprietress called for broader consultation among all education stakeholders towards effective implementation.

There was cultural display, drama and a medley of patriotic and gospel music to entertain the gathering, which was interspersed with choreography by the students.

Prizes and certificates were presented to students who excelled in the examinations, while teachers and non-teaching staff were honoured for their hard work and dedication.

Source: GNA