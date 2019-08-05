Bibiani MP gives WASSCE results scratch cards to over 700 students

Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, the Western North Regional Minister has given scratch cards to more than seven hundred students from various communities in the Bibiani Municipality, who completed their West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE), this year to check their results.

The beneficiary communities were; Bibiani, Awaso, Anhwiaso, Chirano and Sefwi Bekwai, all in the Western Region.

Mr Aboagye Gyedu who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said transforming education was part of his campaign promises.

“Education has been my foremost priority and I will ensure that quality education is given to my people. I have been doing this for the past four years,” he said.

The Minister said, he was hopeful that, more Senior High School leavers would enrol in the Colleges of Health, established two years ago in the Bibiani Municipality, so that the Region gets more health personnel to work in the health facilities in the Region.

Mr Aboagye Gyedu who has spent two terms as MP wants his constituents to give him the third mandate as a legislator.

Mr Alfred Amoah the Municipal Chief Executive for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai , thanked the MP. He added, “I have been working together with the MP since I was appointed as the MCE, and whatever development that takes place in the Municipality is between the MP’s lobby and myself.”

The MCE also lauded the President, Akufo-Addo for the implementation of the Free SHS Policy, saying, “The Free SHS Policy has brought relief to parents who had over the years been burdened with the payment of exorbitant school fees of their children.”

Source: GNA