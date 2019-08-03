Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly embarks on demolition exercise

The Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly has embarked on a demolition exercise at the Odorkor Post Office area of Accra, to remove unauthorized structures for proper planning.

The exercise, according to ACP Samuel Alordey, Divisional Commander for the Odorkor police station, was organised together with the Odorkor Police Command.

He explained that the exercise was to get rid of unauthorized structures, drug peddlers, thieves, prostitutes and other miscreants.

He said the police was well informed of how the place was turned into a den for thieves and a hub for stolen goods, and prostitutes, indian hemp dealers. He added that, they also received several reports of theft cases and in response, they dispatched patrol teams to the area on several occasions.

He said the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly is also aware of their activities and therefore decided to rid them.

Mr Lucky Gati, who is a Graphic Designer with a shop located in the area told the GNA at the scene that, about a week ago, a notice bearing “REMOVE” was pasted on their walls. He however added, “the information was inadequate. We were not given details as to when we were to leave, until this surprise attack on us.”

He said the team gave the notice a day before the demolition exercise.

“We have informed the Chiefs and land owners and some of them have come to look at the situation. They have promised to sort us out, but even as I wait, when and how would I be able to raise money to set up another business? What I know is that anytime a demolition exercise is about to happen, the citizens are well informed as to when the exercise will happen and aside that, some funds are given to them as compensation for the destruction of their belongings and abode so that they can relocate,” he added.

Madam Patricia Lamptey, another affected victim, also shared similar concerns. She expressed her disappointment with the way the demolition took place, adding that organising a demolition at dawn was an infringement on people’s privacy.

“What they did was very bad because most people may not be around by then. Some of us have even traveled to attend funerals and have been called to return. Two of my structures have been destroyed, my house and a shop. We have lost lots of other items too,” she added.

GNA observed during a tour of the affected area that the exercise covered the entire area around the Odorkor Post Office; pedestrian walk way. Shops, wooden structures, bars and ghettos have all been razed down.

Scores of affected individuals were seen combing through debris to salvage any property they may find, while others also gathered to observe.

Source: GNA