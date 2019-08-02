Ghana Immigration Service inaugurates Migration Information Centre in Tamale

Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has inaugurated a Migration Information Centre (MIC) in Tamale to provide free expert advice, information and counselling to prospective migrants in the country.

This formed part of efforts by the GIS to promote safe and legal migration with the view of avoiding the numerous abuses that irregular immigrants faced.

This was the second of such facility to be inaugurated in the country after the first one was inaugurated in Sunyani in 2016.

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, Controller General of Immigration, who spoke during the inauguration of MIC on Thursday, said the MIC would help to intensify and sensitise the public on the dangers of irregular migration and the benefits of safe migration.

Mr Asuah Takyi cited the Ghana Integrated Migration Management Approach project and the restructuring of the Migration Management Bureau (MMB) as some of the measures GIS had undertaken over the years to fight irregular migration in the country.

He, therefore, commended the Spanish Government for its support to the Ghana government to establish the MIC, entreating the officers manning the MIC to work hard to provide the needed service to the citizenry.

He also urged the citizenry to take advantage of the facility to seek authentic information on issues of migration.

Madam Alicia Rico Perez Del Pulgar, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, said the Spanish Government’s support towards the establishment of the MIC in Tamale was part of efforts to deepen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

She reiterated the commitment of the Spanish Government to continuously support the government and MIC to fight irregular migration and consequently organized crimes.

Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister, commended the GIS for establishing the MIC in the Region as it would provide relevant information to residents, some of who mostly migrated to other cities because of poverty and lack of information.

Mr Saeed urged all to visit the MIC to seek information on migration.

Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Mr Edward Kofi Owusu, Northern Regional Commander of GIS, said the MIC was well equipped and officials who would work at the facility, had been given specialised training to enhance their work.

He said “We are poised to providing the relevant information and advice to the teaming youth of the north”.

Source: GNA