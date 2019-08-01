Our visit has been successful, memorable and humbling – US delegation

Mrs Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives and her team have ended their visit to Ghana describing the trip as a successful one.

In her view, Ghana is a true friend of the US and ranked Ghana, as a peaceful country assuring that the US will continue to foster a closer cooperation between the two countries.

Mrs Pelosi said this at the end of a visit to Ghana with her 13-member US congressional delegation to discuss issues including regional security, sustainable and inclusive development as well as climate change.

The Caucus’ four-day historic visit to Ghana, a result of months of deliberations between the government of Ghana and the US Congress, coincides with the ‘Year of Return’ celebrations that marks the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans landing in America.

The visit is also part of government’s push to get the wider diaspora community to take part in the ‘Year of Return’ celebration.

The best form of trade she said, is for companies to invest in economic development to employ locals, build their capacities to transform the natural resources into finish products.

“With this approach, the country will reach fulfillment because locals will be employed and peoples lives will improve,” she added.

She praised Ghana for its sterling democratic credentials and lauded the country’s role in being an exporter of peacekeepers around the world.

The US and Ghana, she said, share a common value of democracy, culture and human rights, adding that they would support Ghana and Africa to grow its economy, in order to provide employment to people especially women and alleviate poverty.

“Yesterday was a real blessing but was not pleasant… As I walk through the door of ‘no return’ and back into the courtyard I felt that it was a blessing and I look forward to working together with the leadership of this country, that we do what is necessary not to relive this history,” Jim Clyburn, the Majority Chief Whip of the US House of Representatives and a member of the Black Caucus said.

He added that, the US future would be trade and not aid and expressed the hope that Africa Growth Opportunities Act would be a foundation to build a trade programme that would be mutually beneficial to both countries.

Mr Clyburn stated that there were many individuals and firms that had come to Ghana and were working to support the economy.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Member of the Budget, Homeland Security and Judiciary Committees, said the tides were being strengthened and that Africa mattered in the trade and aid policies of US.

She stated that the visit was very memorable, uplifting and an exciting experience.

Madam Lee urged small business to diversify the kind of trade from technology to agriculture to export more to boost the economy of both countries.

Source: GNA