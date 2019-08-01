Ex-President Kufuor pledges to support Ghana Medical Relief

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has pledged to support the Ghana Medical Relief (GMR), a non-profit organisation, which provides free medical services to deprived communities in Ghana.

The GMR is made up of medical practitioners and volunteers based in United States of America and Ghana with a goal to provide annual free healthcare in the country.

Ex-President Kufuor made the promise when a delegation from GMR paid a courtesy call on him at his residence in Accra and expressed happiness of the GMR’s initiative.

Dr Samuel Kwapong Owusu, the President of the Organisation expressed gratitude to the former President for hosting the delegation and said they looked forward to partnering the John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation to improve the health citizens, especially those from underprivileged communities.

He said the members of the GMR had successfully embarked on a free four-day outreach programme at Anomabo, where they provided services in paediatric, urology, dental, gynaecology, and obstetrics among others, to 3,000 people.

Dr Owusu said last year the team was at Asiakwa in the Eastern Region and provided similar services.

He said the organisation works in collaboration with hospitals, churches, and agencies in the USA for medical supplies, which are donated to hospitals and clinics in Ghana.

Dr Owusu said to date, they have donated hospital beds, ultrasound machines, examination tables, cardiac defibrillators, operating room equipment, and numerous medical supplies, to several hospitals and clinics in Ghana.

Source: GNA