Kunda Junction celebrates ODF status

Farm gates were shut, stalls and markets closed, as children, young adults and the aged in Kunda Junction in the Krachi East Municipality of Oti Region stormed the streets, to celebrate Open Defecation Free (ODF) status.

The street procession amidst traditional music was also in celebration of the commissioning of a borehole for the community by World Vision Ghana.

Women appeared chief celebrants, some drumming and others dancing with babies strapped at their back at the community square after the street carnival.

About an hour into the celebration, neigbouring communities joined the fray, with wild jubilation defying earlier downpour.

Mr Bernard Tafu, acting Herdman of the community, said the whole day was for drumming and dancing and that they had invited neighbouring communities to rejoice with them to thank God and World Vision for giving them water and making the community open defecation free.

Mr Joseph Dah, Krachi East Municipal Environmental Health Officer, who was visibly happy told the Ghana News Agency, “the situation now is superb. One of the best in the Municipality. Every household here has a toilet with handwashing facilities. No more indiscriminate defecation.”

He said after triggering challenge, the community accepted, with all 18 households constructing latrines.

Mr Dah said reports indicated that water related diseases, which were common in the community had declined.

He said sensitisation on hygiene is helping the community maintain high standard of sanitation.

Mr Edward Owulah, Krachi East and West Cluster Manager for World Vision Ghana, said the organization is happy the people could now boast of potable water in the community.

He was hopeful the facility would improve learning outcomes for pupils and livelihoods of the people.

Mr Owulah said with less time spent on accessing water now, men and women could expand their farms and have quality time with their children at home.

Mr Patrick Jilima, Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive, commended World Vision for constructing 140 boreholes in the Municipality, helping many communities attain ODF status.

He lauded the organization for its contribution in the health, sanitation and education sectors and described it as “a true development partner.”

Source: GNA