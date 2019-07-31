Armed robbers kill police officer at Sagnarigu

A group of four armed robbers attacked a Police Check point on the Tamale -Kumbungu Road killing one Police Officer and bolting with two guns belonging to the Police.



The incident happened at Malshegu in the Sagnarigu Municipality around 2045 hours on July 30.



Three Police personnel were at the checkpoint, and signalled a saloon car to stop, and the occupants got out of the car and started shooting at the Police personnel.



Details of the incident are sketchy, but GNA checks revealed that the Police Administration at the national level will soon release a statement on the incident.



Source: GNA