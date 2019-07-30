Ghana signs agreement with Germany for TVET support

Ghana has signed an agreement with Germany for support to develop the skills of its youth in the Technical, Vocational and Educational Training (TVET) sector.

Under the agreement, Germany will support Ghana in the establishment of skills training centres with ultra-modern training equipment, and accreditation of TVET schools with credible certification.

Germany will also facilitate and help Ghana to collaborate with institutions with skillful trainers to enhance the skills and knowledge of Ghanaian TVET trainers.

Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education, who signed the agreement on behalf of government, said even though Ghana for 100 years, had exported gold to many parts of the world, it was unfortunate that it did not have a jewelry-manufacturing factory.

Ghana, he said, globally known for its cocoa, lacked chocolate production factories.

All these, he said, were because of the less growth in industrialization, which made it difficult for the country to modernise its economy.

He said it is for this reason that the government had initiated the “One District, One Factory” programme to provide practical hands-on jobs for the youth.

The youth, he said, needed improved skills training to support various sectors of the economy, including the automobile and construction industries.

“We need to get serious with our skills and entrepreneurship training and we need the German support. Ghana Beyond Aid never means we are living beyond aid now, it only means we are putting measures in place not to stay on aid forever,” he said.

The Minister appealed to Germany to assess and consider an immediate to short-term plan to help Ghana to improve its skills training.

Madam Anja Karliczek, the German Federal Minister of Education and Research, gave the assurance of her country’s willingness to support Africa, particularly Ghana to develop its economy.

“We want to help Africa to stabilize its economy and Ghana is no exception,” she said.

The readiness to support Africa, she said, was because Germany is convinced that technical and vocational training brought out the creativity of young people with practical hands-on training to develop its economy.

Source: GNA