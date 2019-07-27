Sustainable pension scheme can mitigate corruption in Ghana – Caritas Ghana

Mr. Samuel Zan Akologo, Executive Secretary of Caritas Ghana has stated that even though there is no excuse for corruption, a sustainable pension scheme is however critical in mitigating corruption in Ghana.

He noted that if public office holders are assured of a dignified pension scheme, it would go a long way to reduce their urge to engage in corrupt practices.

Mr. Akologo stated this in Wa, during the maiden anti-corruption quiz competition between the integrity clubs of Sing M/A Primary and Fielmuo T. I. Ahmadiyyah Primary Schools in the Wa Municipality and Sissala West District of the Upper West Region respectively.

Mr. Akologo pointed out that, the menace of corruption needed a multi stakeholder collaborative approach including faith-based organisations, hence the basis for the establishment of the Interfaith Alliance known as Forum for Actions on Inclusion, Transparency and Harmony (FAITH).

Members of FAITH include the Office of the National Chief Imam (ONCI); Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Churches (GPCC); Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference (GCBC); Marshallan Relief and Development Services (MAREDES); Federation of Muslim Women Association in Ghana (FOMWAG) and Caritas Ghana.

In their effort to help reduce corruption in Ghana, FAITH has initiated a project dubbed “Interfaith Shaping Hearts, Attitudes and Mindset to End Corruption in Ghana” or “I-SHAME Corruption in Ghana” for short.

The project is being funded by STAR Ghana Foundation with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) partnering in the implementation.

Madam Patience Sally Kuma, Upper West Regional Director of NCCE, noted that the “I-SHAME Corruption in Ghana” project, is intended to address the attitudes and mindsets, that tended to perpetuate acts of corruption in society.

She said the project’s long term goal, is to create a new generation of Ghanaians “with zero tolerance for corruption through civic education” by way of establishing Integrity Clubs, in basic schools across the Regions of Ghana and reorienting the pupils to understand the dangers of corruption to society.

These clubs are being trained with the anti-corruption training manual and quarterly competitions such as quizzes, debates and essay writing among others.

Source: GNA