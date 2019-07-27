NLA says it has procured buses to resource VAG Secretariat

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) says it has procured 80 buses for the Veterans Association of Ghana (VAG) to improve the socio-economic development and financial empowerment of the veterans.

The buses would enhance effective and efficient management of the VAG Secretariat.

The Authority has also says it has renovated the Head Office of the VAG Secretariate in Accra and supported the association to build an ultra-modern sports stadium complex in Tamale for the veterans and soldiers.

The NLA signed a historic collaborative agreement with the VAG, that gave the NLA the sole power to manage, regulate and supervise the VAG lottery and any activity of veterans, as far as lottery is concerned.

A press release signed by the Public Relations unit of the NLA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said, The NLA-VAG partnership has started yielding positive results towards the development of the veterans.

The VAG lotto is expected to be officially launched by the end of July, to immediately start operations next month August 2019, to contribute meaningfully to the overall well-being of veterans, create jobs and generate revenue for the socio-economic development of Ghana.

The news release added that, the successful roll out of the VAG lotto would also enable government, through the NLA, support the VAG, in the provision of quality healthcare delivery and decent accommodation for veterans and soldiers across Ghana.

Source: GNA