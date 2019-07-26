Supreme Court values two of Woyome’s properties at GH¢11m

The Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously valued two properties belonging to businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, who claims to be a financier of the National Democratic Congress, identified by the state, at a minimum value of GH¢11.78 million.

Woyome had engaged the state to pay to him about GH¢52 million earlier with a claim of contract with state, but was later found out to false and had been ordered by the court to refund the money.

The properties, a house at Trasaaco Estates, and another at Kpehe were part of assets identified by the state to be sold to defray the GH¢47.2 million owed the state. He had earlier paid about GH¢4 million of the judgement debt so far.

The court also ordered the Land’s Commission to value another property at Trassaco Estates and submit its report on it by August 30.

The court in June this year ruled that the properties identified by the state belonged to Woyome, and that the claim by UT Bank that two of the properties were sold to them was unfounded.

It then ordered the sale of some properties of Woyome including the two mansions at Trasaaco Estate, a house at Kpehe, an office complex of Anator holdings, a residential building at Abelemkpe and also a stone quarry in the Eastern Region.

The Attorney General’s office had filed an application, praying the court to adopt the minimum value of three of the properties at GH¢14.9 million. However counsel for Woyome in a response contesting the said value.

When the case was called on Thursday, Deputy Attorney General, Mr Godfred Odame prayed the court to adopt the minimum value provided by the judgement debtor since it was not completely different from what the state had provided.

The court then cost two of them at GH¢11.78 million and ordered the Lands Commission to value the third property, since Woyome had not submitted any value for that.

The case was adjourned to October 16, 2019.

