Ghana to hit 95% of mobile connectivity by 2020 – Deputy Minister

Ghana is expected to hit 95 per cent of mobile telephone connectivity by next year, 2020, Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei, Deputy Minister of Communications announced on Wednesday.

He explained in Parliament that, the Ministry of Communications, through the Ghana Investment Fund for Communications (GIFEC) is in the process of procuring “appropriate and cost effective” technologies under its Rural Telephony Project, to provide the needed connectivity to all unserved and underserved communities in Ghana.

The Deputy Minister’s assurance comes at the back of a question from Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, on behalf of Mr Geoffrey Kini, MP for Nkwanta South, who wanted to know when some communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality would be provided with mobile network connectivity.

The communities include Salifu, Bontibor, Kue, Pusupu, Abubruwa and B-Zongo.

Mr Odotei told the House that a drive test carried out in the Nkwanta South Municipality to assess mobile network connectivity for all the communities in the municipality revealed that network connectivity is available to some communities as Portipor, Nyambong and Alege Akura within the municipality.

However, those without connectivity would be served during the procurement exercise the Ministry was carrying out jointly with the GIFEC.

Source: GNA