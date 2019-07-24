Ghana spends over $4.5m on Black Stars at 2019 AFCON

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Asiamah has revealed that, $6,365,033.84 was approved for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

He said out of the amount, where $4,564,352 was expended on the Black Stars poor showing at the AFCON.

He made this revelation to the Parliament of Ghana, when he presented Ghana’s budget on Wednesday.

He said, Ghana’s expenditure covers payment of winning bonuses to the Players, and the technical staff, acquisition of Travel visas, feeding for the contingent, external travels, and per diems.

The Minister stated that the approved budget of $6.3 million for the entire tournament included the pre-tournament camping in Dubai, the main competition and journalists who travelled on the government’s ticket to cover the tourney.

Asiamah added that, the Normalization committee of the Ghana Football Association had been tasked to present a comprehensive report after which major recommendations with regard to the reorganization of football in Ghana will be taken.

Ghana exited at the round of 16 by Tunisia on penalties.

Source: GNA