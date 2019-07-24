African Scientists attend workshop on spectroscopy and spectral imaging

Sixty African scientists from eight countries are attending a two weeks intensive workshop on spectroscopy and spectral imaging at the University of Cape Coast.

The workshop is being organized by the African Spectral Imaging Network (AFSIN) in collaboration with the International Science Program (ISP).

Its focus is on “using simple tools for advanced research in optical spectroscopy and muti-spectral Imaging”.

It would cover programmes like “elements of electronics, laser optics, spectroscopy, image processing, computer programming and statistical analysis data”.

Participating countries including Mali, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Ghana are expected to assemble their own equipment for the programming of research activity in their respective countries at the end of the workshop.

Professor Sune Svanberg, a Physics Professor at the Sweden Lund Laser Center and South China Normal University in Guangzhon, stressed the need for scientists to undertake strategic researches aimed at alleviating human suffering and outrageous injustices in the World.

He noted that the world was confronted with numerous problems of armed conflict, climate change, infectious diseases, food quality and safety among others, which science could be used to address.

Interestingly, he said, science through the advanced optical spectroscopy techniques could be a solution to the many problems, stressing that science was extremely important for the progression of the society.

He added that spectroscopy techniques had been used to detect malaria parasite in countries like Ivory Coast, Kenya and Ghana.

He said the AFSIN network also builds instruments for realistic diagnostic tools related to tropical diseases such as malaria, to monitor pollution affecting agriculture and environment, and to use optical diagnostics for quality control and improved crop yield.

Prof Svanberg noted that many countries lacked resources needed to undertake research in their various societies and called on African governments to invest and ensure the progress of spectroscopy and multi-spectral imaging research to enable their scientists play a leading role in the “new frontiers of science”.

Professor Jeremie Zoueu, AFSIN Coordinator, explained that the overall goal of the network was to contribute to the benefit of the laboratories in the member countries to the development of research activities of international standard in the fields of applied spectroscopy and spectral imaging.

He said the network organized annual workshops for training students and young scientists in the areas of optical spectral and imaging techniques applied to medicine, agriculture and the environment.

Professor Paul Buah-Bassuah, Former Head of the Laser and Optic Fibre Centre (LAFOC) at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) encouraged the members of AFSIN to inculcate the habit of collaborative work to solve more scientific problems in Africa.

In his welcoming address, Professor Livingstone Sam Amoah, Provost of the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, UCC, expressed gratitude to the International Science Programme (ISP) for building a new programme of research and for bringing research to the doorsteps of developing countries.

Source: GNA