Stop giving alms to people with disabilities on the street – Minister

Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has reiterated the call on the public to desist from giving alms to persons with disabilities on the streets.

She said the practice is attracting more people to the streets and discouraging them from acquiring employable skills.

Mrs Morrison said this in an interaction with the media on the sidelines of the 28th graduation of St. Theresa Vocational Training Centre for the physically challenged at Abor in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.

She said, “a lot of them have been trained, some are on LEAP programme but because they make so much money on the road they keep going”, and urged the public to encourage them to acquire employable skills.

Mrs Morrison cautioned the youth against shunning vocational and technical education, saying they make them employable for life.

The Minister commended the contribution of MTN Ghana Foundation to nation building, especially having instituted a scholarship package for 20 students with disabilities each year since 2016 to the school.

“Your diverse activities that complement government’s efforts in nation building stand out eloquently. Today you have put smiles on the faces of 20 Ghanaians with disabilities whom you have sponsored at St. Theresa Centre for the Physically Challenged for the past three years, we are grateful,” Mrs. Morrison said.

The event was on the theme, “equipping our youth with skills, a path way to holistic development of our society”, and saw the graduation of 45 students with skills in various technical and vocational courses.

Certificates were given to all graduands, with those on MTN Ghana Foundation scholarship receiving start up tools from the Foundation.

Source: GNA