Go for Ghana Card – Volta NDC to supporters

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged Ghanaians, especially supporters of the Party to fully participate in the Ghana Card registration exercise, which commenced in the region on Monday, July 22.

He said, “the Volta Region NDC wishes to encourage all and sundry, including party faithfuls, to participate in the ongoing Ghana card registration exercise. Ghana card is not for any political party, it is for all of us, so everyone must take part, even though the exercise was not given enough days”.

Mr. Gunu was addressing supporters of the party at a “revival rally” on the theme, “mobilizing all available resources for victory 2020”, on Sunday at Agbozume, in the Ketu South constituency of the Volta Region.

He asked followers of the NDC to encourage their households to register and ignore any acts of “intimidation” from opposition parties.

Mr Gunu called for unity in the Party ahead of the Parliamentary Primaries and urged members to accept outcomes of vetting of aspirants and elections of parliamentary candidates.

Mr. Bright Kumordzi, Ketu South Constituency Chairman of the NDC, appealed to all delegates to choose the best candidate for the parliamentary seat and commended aspirants in the Constituency for working together in peace.

The fund raising rally brought together some branch executives, former and present constituency executives as well as all the parliamentary aspirants in the constituency, to at mobilize resources towards attaining the 2020 agenda of the party.

Source: GNA