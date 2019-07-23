DVLA urged to consider test driving at night and during rain

Nana Nyantakyi Tutu Boateng, Krontihene of New Juaben Traditional area, has suggested to the Driving Vehicle and licensing Authority (DVLA) to consider testing applicants for driving license at night and during rain.

According to, the chief, driving at night and during rain was the most dangerous to all road users, yet, the testing for the acquisition of driver’s license is done in day light and called on the DVLA to critically look at the testing scheme.

The Krontihene, who said this at the inauguration of a new building for the Koforidua Regional office of the DVLA, also urged the DVLA to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure that speed filters are fixed in cars as part of the vehicle licensing to control over speeding.

That way, he said over speeding, which has become one of the major factors of fatal accidents on our roads would be controlled drastically, since the technology would always keep drivers in check.

The Krontihene commended the DVLA management for introducing the premium and prestige services, making driver and vehicle licensing very convenient, as well as the new building and expressed the hope that professionalism would be their hallmark.

Mr Eric Kwakye Darfuor, Eastern Regional Minister, called on the DVLA board and management to institute stringent measures to eliminate middlemen popularly known as “goro boys” from the system entirely.

He also urged the DVLA to do due diligence in the issuing of driver’s license and also check applicants background as well, adding that, they had a huge responsibility of ensuring that drivers complied with the regulations.

The Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Mr Kwasi Agyeman Busia, said the inauguration of the Koforidua new office brings to 29, new office buildings completed, which include 11 regional offices, and forms part of activities to celebrate 20 years of the establishment of the DVLA.

He said in addition, 20 private vehicle testing stations had been established, and that, very soon, Tema and Nkawkaw vehicle testing stations would be added, as part of efforts by management to make DVLA operations less cumbersome.

The CEO also disclosed that plans were advanced for the DVLA to start the regulation of private vehicles used as commercial vehicles such as Uber, for safety of all road users as well as a system where it would be made possible for tertiary students to get driving license before completing school.

Source: GNA