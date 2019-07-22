Police trains church leaders in Cape Coast on security issues

The Central Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has organized a day’s workshop for church leaders in the Cape Coast Metropolis and its environs.

It forms part of measures to combat terrorism attacks, kidnapping and domestic violence issues in the region.

It is also aimed at creating awareness in churches and to sensitize the public on their role as citizens in helping the Police to combat crime.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Paul Manly Awini, Regional Police Commander in a speech read on his behalf by DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong, Regional Public Relations Officer, said the training has become necessary due to the increase in terrorists’ attacks in neighbouring countries.

He said, the workshop was to create a platform for churches to collaborate with the Police in combating crime.

COP Awini said that terrorism activities and kidnapping has become a security threat in the country and urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspected person in their church premises to the Police.

“With this sensitization, we expect you to help us defeat terrorism and other criminal activities by reporting suspicious activity or behaviour which can give Police intelligence to foil terrorist plots and help save lives”, he said.

COP Awini urged the churches to invest in security equipment and install CCTV cameras at their premises to monitor the movement of people who visited their premises.

He also urged them to use check-up materials such walk through and scan check machines among others to examine members and strangers before church services.

He appealed to the church leaders to use the training they have received to educate their members to raise awareness.

COP Awini appealed to the public to be alert and report suspicious activities to the Police.

DSP Ken Kuntogli, Cape Coast Metropolitan Crime Officer, said available channels have been created for the public to lodge complaints of suspicious activities to the Police.

He advised members of the general public not to walk alone in isolated areas and appealed to the media to play their role in helping the public to understand, accept and enthusiastically participate in efforts at bringing down crime in the society.

Source: GNA