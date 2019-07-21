I-SHAME Corruption quiz held for pupils

A quiz competition on corruption has been held in Tamale with the aim to train pupils on anti-corruption efforts and create awareness in the fight against the canker in society.

Ambariyya Junior High School (JHS) and Choggu Demonstration JHS took part in the competition dubbed: “I-SHAME Corruption in Ghana” with the former emerging winner of the competition after polling 72 points as against the latter’s 69 points.

Both schools were presented with cash prizes, pens, note books and dictionaries.

The competition was organised on Friday by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in collaboration with the National Catholic Secretariat and the Ghana Education Service and funded by STAR Ghana.

It formed part of a project by the Forum for Inclusion, Transparency and Harmony (FAITH) in Ghana to train pupils on anti-corruption and the need to fight against corruption.

As part of the project, a Manual for Training Basic School Children on Anti-Corruption has also been developed as a guideline to train pupils in the project’s pilot schools through the establishment of Integrity Clubs.

Mr Samuel Zan Akologo, Executive Secretary of Caritas Ghana and Coordinator of the Interfaith Alliance- FAITH in Ghana, said the Ambariyya JHS and the Choggu Demonstration JHS formed part of 20 basic schools selected across the country as part of the project to be educated on anti-corruption.

Mr Zan Akologo, speaking on corruption in the public sector, said too much discretionary powers granted officials contributed to high level of corruption in the sector calling for effective implementation and enforcement of rules and regulations in the public sector to help curb the canker.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, advised the pupils not to see the quiz as competition but to ensure that the fight against corruption reflected in their values, attitudes and behaviours to help fight corruption in the country.

Miss Abubakar Mutma-In-natu, a pupil from Choggu Demonstration JHS, said the competition helped her to learn more about corruption and the measures that could be put in place to fight it.

Master Jabir Imgiaz Mbo, a pupil from Ambariyya JHS, was happy with competition saying it should cover more schools for pupils to imbibe the lessons on how to fight corruption in the country.

Source: GNA