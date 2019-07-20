Nana Oye Lithur files to contest NDC Primaries

Nana Oye Lithur, the Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, has filed her nomination to contest the Parliamentary Primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Adentan Constituency.

In her address after the submission of the forms at the Adentan Constituency office of the NDC, she said her decision to serve the people of Adentan, was reached after a thorough consultation with key stakeholders.

“What I offer as your Parliamentary Candidate for NDC, should you give me the nod, is a well-resourced united NDC Adentan Constituency, active resourced branches, efficient coordination at the ward level, a well-functioning administrative staff and service to the entire electorate,” she said.

Nana Oye Lithur said there are urban poor communities, including areas such as Alidzar, Amrahia Zongo and Adenta Village, among others, and that, their condition had provoked and motivated the decision to stand as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

Alhaji Baba Zakaria Abdullah, the Constituency Chairman urged the supporters of Nana Oye Lithur to desist from any act of violence, that may undermine the democratic credentials of the party and the country at large.

He said the primaries is not against an enemy, but should be seen as a brotherly contest of which the winner, would be supported by all for possible victory in 2020.

Mr. Patrick Suantah, the Constituency Secretary said other aspirants had already submitted nominations.

Mr. Christian Gollo, the Constituency Election Director, urged the apirant to ensure that, she and her team undertakes a campaign, devoid of personality attacks and antagonism.

Source: GNA