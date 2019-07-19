Tension in Ashanti NDC as angry supporters storm party office

Hundreds of angry National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in the Asawase constituency on Thursday, besieged the party’s Ashanti Regional Office at Amakom in Kumasi, to vent their spleen on the regional executives.

This followed accusations by the angry supporters that the regional executives had resorted to what they called ‘mafia tactics’ to prevent one Mr. Mubarick Masawudu from contesting in the impending parliamentary primaries of the party in the Asawase constituency.

But for the timely intervention of a well-armed security detail from the Regional Police Command, the situation would have turned nasty as the supporters threatened to force open the main gate to the party’s regional office which had been closed since morning.

Mr. Masawudu, who was present at the office to file his nomination form, expressed disappointment at the closure of the office, saying he was not happy at the turn of events.

“Clearly, this development is an attempt to frustrate me from contesting the Asawase NDC Constituency primaries, but I’m not perturbed,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Mr. Masawudu, 35, a Development Consultant, had promised to develop the human resource base of the constituency if given the nod as an NDC parliamentary candidate for Asawase.

Additionally, he intends to put in place a vibrant youth development policy to encourage them to develop their skills to appreciable level.

Mr. Alhassan Tapsoba, an Executive Member of the Regional NDC, called on the supporters to remain calm.

The party, he said, was working feverishly to address their concerns.

Source: GNA