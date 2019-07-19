Ghana Table Tennis Federation selects athletes for Africa Games

The Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) has selected 12 athletes for the 12th African Games scheduled for August 19 to 31 in Rabat, Morocco this year.

The selected athletes were picked on a justify your inclusion exercise, organised by the GTTF three weeks ago.

The 12 athletes to represent Ghana in Table Tennis are; Emmanuel Commey, Derek Abrefa, Felix Lartey, Samuel Akayade, Bernard Joe Sam, Emmanuel Asante, Cynthia Kwabi, Linda Annor, Eva Adom- Amankwaa, Celia Baah-Danso, Augustine Baidoo and Hilda Agbotta.

Ghana would compete in 18 disciplines including Football, Weight-lifting, Table Tennis, Badminton, Cycling, and Hockey.

The continent’s multi-purpose competition would be organised in the cities of Sale, Rabat, Temara, Casablanca, El Jadida, Mohammedia and Benslimane.

The Africa Games is organised every four years and Congo Brazzaville hosted the last edition.

Source: GNA