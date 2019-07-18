Ghana government to implement Plan of Action for journalist’s safety

Government is working to implement a Plan of Action on the safety of journalists against impunity in line with its mandate to advocate and ensure a comprehensive approach in media development.

This is to ensure a conducive environment for the practice of safe and responsible journalism in Ghana.

In view of that, the Ministry of Information is collaborating with the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to organise a stakeholders’ engagements on the proposed National Coordinating Mechanism on Safe and Responsible Journalism in Ghana in Accra on July 19.

The stakeholders are drawn from the Executive, Legislature, Judiciary, Police Service, Armed Forces, National Peace Council, National House of Chiefs and National Commission for Civic Education as well as media stakeholders such as the Ghana Journalists Association, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, Private Newspapers Association of Ghana, Sports Writers Association of Ghana and civil society organisations with focus on media and human rights.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, a Deputy Minister of Information on Thursday, said Government has taken a serious view of reported incidents of attacks and brutalities on journalists in the country and would work to ensure their safety.

“Government recognises that the media is both a contributor to, and beneficiary of a knowledge society, good governance, inclusivity, empowerment and peace-building: all desirable outcomes of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has made significant strides to strengthen the institution of a democratic society including the media,” the statement added.

It said the creation of a liberalised media space, the repeal of the criminal libel laws and the passage of the Right to Information Act, have all assisted in guaranteeing access to freedom and justice for all.

Source: GNA