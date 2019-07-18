CAF increase grants for national associations

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), has increased the annual grant for member association from $100,000 to $200,000.

Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF announced at the 32nd General Assembly of CAF held at Marriots Hotel in Cairo on Thursday.

Addressing delegates Mr. Ahmad said the increment forms part of the reforms instituted towards the growth of the game.

“Another measure which deserves your attention is the differential increase in indemnities of allowances paid to match officials and taken into account by CAF.

“These decisions all come into a new wave of reforms and are meant to give a new dynamic to the general activities of our Confederation,” he stated in his address.

He commended Egypt for warm reception and the excellent tournament, despite the short notice.

“They have received us and worked hard to prepare everything, to renovate everything, to transform the venues in only five months after being awarded the hosting rights by the CAF Executive Committee.

“Under the patronage of His Excellency Abdelfattah El Sisi, President of the Republic, our Egyptian friends mobilized themselves very quickly to meet the optimal conditions and welcome the 24 participating countries as well as welcoming a huge community of supporters from all over the continent,” he added.

He also expressed appreciation to the President of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Hany Abo Rida for mobilising his team his team to oversee an incredible pace of work in order to be ready for the competition.

“You have all been able to oversee and ensure the investment quality, the efforts made at all levels of the organization not forgetting these beautiful playing surfaces of an exceptional level that the players have so much appreciated.

“For all these reasons, I ask you for a round of applause for Egypt and the Egyptian people,” he added.

Source: GNA