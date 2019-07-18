Ban on hunting and capturing of wild animals begins August 1

The Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission has announced a ban on hunting and capturing of wild animals, which is referred to as “Close Season,” beginning August 1 to December 1, 2019.

The Close Season is amongst measures used to regulate the utilisation and help curb the decline of wildlife resources in the country and ensure sustainable use whilst serving as a respite for the animals during their breeding period.

A statement signed by Mr John Allotey, Deputy Chief Executive of Forestry Commission, said during this period, the hunting, capturing or destroying of any wildlife species was prohibited.

However, it said, the only animal which could be hunted during the Closed Season was grasscutter and that should be done with a valid license issued by the Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission.

The statement said that Ghana was amongst other African nations set to benefit from a period of economic growth through sustainable ecotourism and this could be achieved based on abundance of wildlife heritage.

It appealed to the public, hunters and all stakeholders in the wildlife enterprise to halt their activities during the closed season and be circumspect during the open season to help create a sustainable environment and improve the socio-economic status of citizens.

The statement also advised the public to obtain license before hunting within the open season which was set to start from December 2 to July 31, 2020, adding that adherence to this regulation will aid in achieving goal fifteen of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG15).

It appealed to the security agencies to support the enforcement of the close season ban.

Source: GNA