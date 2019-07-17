Benchmark value reduction is having positive effects on consumers – GUTA

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) says the 50 per cent reduction in benchmark value of imported goods and 30 per cent reduction on calculated value of vehicles in April this year, has enabled many businesses to transfer some benefits of the price reduction of 10 per cent and 15 per cent to consumers.

It said the reduction could have even been more, but for other factors like balancing the price of the new goods as against the old stock.

It said many of the gains have also manifested in stability of prices on the market, even in the midst of currency depreciation.

A press release issued and signed by Mr. Alpha Shaban, the General Secretary of GUTA in Accra, said it has successfully worked with the Ghana Revenue Authority’s Customs Division on most of the modalities involving different lines of commodities and still working on the remaining few ones.

It said some category of goods have not seen reduction at all, because the modalities involved in their values are yet to be completed.

However, the association believes that, prices will come down, especially if the exchange rate remains stable.

“We are by this statement, urging all importers to share the benefits gained from the reduction with the consuming public,” it said.

In April this year, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced during a town hall meeting in Accra, a 50 per cent reduction in benchmark value of imported goods and 30 per cent reduction on calculated value of vehicles due to persistent calls from the business community, for a reduction in high import duties.

Source: GNA