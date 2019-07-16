Police on manhunt for Tema motorway roundabout robbers

The Tema Police Command says officials are on a manhunt for three armed persons who robbed customers and workers of the Tema Motorway Roundabout Shell Filling Station on Sunday morning.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, Tema Police Regional Public Relations Officer, stated that the three robbers arrived at the filling station at about 11:50 hours onboard a black Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GG991-18.

DSP Darkwah said they held seven workers and two customers hostage at gunpoint and robbed them of their valuables which includes an Apple MacBook Pro laptop, and a Dell laptop.

Other items stolen were one Motorola Z2 mobile phone, an MTN router, GH¢ 3,000 worth of MTN recharge cards, a system unit and an unspecified amount of money.

The Police PRO added that none of the victim was injured in the attack.

He noted that officers had visited the scene and had in their custody, the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage which they are examining.

He assured that the police are working assiduously to apprehend the perpetrators, however, they are appealing to the public to volunteer relevant information.

Source: GNA