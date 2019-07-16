Greater Accra records 166,000 new voters

The Electoral Commission (EC) captured 166,182 new voters in the just ended limited voter registration exercise in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr. George Kwame Amoah, the Regional Director of the Commission, announced this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said they now have a backlog of 3,026 cases to be cleared.

These are people, who were in the queue at the close of the registration on Sunday, July 7, but were asked by the EC to go home and return the next day, to complete the registration process.

He described the exercise “as very successful” in the area, saying, “we never recorded any incident of violence or unpleasant incident at all our registration centres”.

The 21-day limited voter registration exercise began on Monday, June 17, and ended on Sunday, July.

He gave the distribution of the newly registered voters as follows: Ga South, 10,177, Ga Central, 6,272, Ga West, 11,087, Ga East, 6,490, La Nkwantanang-Madina, 5,714, Ayawaso, 15,553, Okaikwei, 11,328 and Ablekuma, 19,206.

The rest are Ashiedu Keteke, 5,309, Osu Klottey, 5,340, La Dadekotopon, 4,600, Ledzekuku-Krowor, 11,034, Tema, 13,957, Kpone Katamanso, 5,493, Ashiaman, 7,553, Adenta, 6,552, Shai Osudoku, 5,820, Prampram, 5,973, Ada West, 4,761, and Ada East, 3963.

Out of the backlog cases, 147 are in Ga South, Ga Central, 170, Ga West, 567, Ga East, 203, La Nkwantanang-Madina, 135, Ayawaso, 314, Okaikwei 167, and Ablekuma, 494.

The remaining are Ashiedu Keteke, 70, La Dadekotopon, 98, Ledzekuku-Krowor, 225, Kpone Katamanso, 113, Ashiaman, 25, Adenta, 187, Shai Osudoku, 88, and Prampram, 23.

Mr. Amoah said a total of 221 potential voters had their legibility challenged and that District Registration Review Committees have been set up in all districts to sit on the cases.

Each Review Committee is composed of the District Police Commander or his representative, the District Education Director or his representative, the traditional authorities in the district or their representative, and the District Electoral Officer, who is the Secretary.

Mr. Amoah praised the staff of the commission and everybody who had a part to play in the exercise for the good job done.

Source: GNA