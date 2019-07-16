Desist from illegal connections – PURC warns

Mrs Mami Dufie Ofori, Executive Secretary of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), has called on the public to halt the illegal connection of utilities to ensure improved service delivery to all in the society.

She said illegal connection of utilities is one of the main challenges the utility companies face and this is making it difficult for them to deliver good and reliable services to customers.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale over the weekend, Mrs Ofori said a customer might be disconnected for some reasons including owing a bill, safety reasons or defaulting on an agreed payment among others.

She said self re-connection of utilities after a disconnection is an offense which could lead to arrest and prosecution.

Mrs Ofori said, some of the effects of illegal connection include overloading of transformers and lines, poor electricity supply to the premises, and possible damage to electrical appliances.

She urged the public to pay their utilities bills for improved, reliable and sustainable service delivery.

Mrs Ofori said a total of number of 185 complaints were received against the utility companies by the end of June, adding that one of them was outstanding while 11 were at various stages of resolution.

She said 132 complaints out the total number received during the period were against the Volta River Authority/ Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and 53 were against Ghana Water Company Limited.

Source: GNA