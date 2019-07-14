Former President Mahama registers for Ghana Card

Former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife Mrs Lordina Mahama have been enrolled onto the National Identity Register on Tuesday, July 9.

They were subsequently issued with the Ghana Card, while other members of his household and office staff were also registered for the card and issued with Ghana Cards at his East Cantonment Office.

Former President Mahama used the occasion to emphasise the importance of the Ghana Card to nation’s development and described the registration exercise as a non-partisan process in which all Ghanaians must readily participate.

He urged Ghanaians to “go out there and register for the Ghana Card”.

The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA) Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, as the Chief Registration Officer, led a team of registration officials and some NIA executives to undertake the exercise.

Speaking after the exercise, Prof. Ken Attafuah expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded the team and noted that, as with the other former Presidents, NIA was happy to register President Mahama at his convenience.

Professor Attafuah used the occasion to touch on the immense functionalities of the Ghana Card, which is a modern, smart, dual interface multi-purpose biometric ID card with solid security features, as well as the various mandatory uses of the card.

As a mark of honour and respect, the NIA has previously extended the same courtesies to other former presidents of the nation, namely, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings and Mr John Agyekum Kufuor.

Source: GNA