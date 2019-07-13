Four million households to be embossed with digital address plates

Four million households nationwide, will be embossed with digital address plates, free of charge for easy identification, this year.

Over 12,000 Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) personnel in collaboration with Ghana Students Union, would conduct the exercise, which starts on August 8, 2019.

NaBCo and Spatial Planning and Land Use Unit of the District Assemblies, would supervise the implementation of the exercise.

Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, the Chief Executive Officer of NaBCo, said this to the media during a stakeholders meeting in Accra.

Dr. Anyars said NaBCo personnel would be trained to generate digital addresses and tag them on households, adding that at least 21 houses would be tagged daily in each district.

He said NaBCo and the various Assemblies have begun consultations with traditional authorities and other relevant groups at the District and Regional level, to ensure maximum co-operation.

The meeting was chaired by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

It was also attended by Regional Ministers, Chief Executives of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, officials from Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Special Development Initiatives and the Nation Builders Corps.

Source: GNA