Study tracks premature ejaculation in men

A new study is tracking the effects of cligosiban (medication for treating premature ejaculation) on 200 men.

The men, who are all battling premature ejaculation, will then be monitored to see how the drug works.

Doctors believed the pill could delay orgasm because it prevents oxytocin binding to cells in the body.

If this “love hormone” is blocked, the moment of climax is more likely to be delayed, the study said.

It said while research was still in its early stages, doctors were taking positive steps to curing the common health problem.

The trial followed a study carried out by the Tulane University School of Medicine, in the US, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

In its methodology, researchers divided participants into two groups – one which was given cligosiban, while the other took a placebo (inert substance or treatment not of therapeutic value).

Staggeringly, it emerged that those who took the drug saw their sexual stamina increased 3.8-fold.

This was twice as much as the placebo group, which indicated the pill could be a success.

Premature ejaculation (PE) described men who climax too quickly during sexual intercourse.

The condition is more common than one may think, affecting one in three men.

The National Health System lists causes of PE as prostate problems, thyroid problems – an overactive or underactive thyroid gland, using recreational drugs, depression, stress, relationship problems and anxiety about sexual performance.

It said if you were worried about premature ejaculation, it was advisable to seek the advice of general practitioners who may recommend drugs treatment, such as orgasm-delaying anti-depressants.

Psychological help may also be offered up. Couples or individual therapy may help to relieve the anxiety that surrounds PE.

The study said that could make sex less of a stressful experience, which encouraged people to slow things down.

