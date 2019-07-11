2019 Kuntum Festival Launched at Essikado

The Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mrs Eugenia Gifty Kusi, has stated that corruption is a major canker hindering the development of the country and must be done away with.

She said government had put in place measures, including the elimination of ghost names from government pay roll and the setting of the special prosecutor’s office, all in a bid to fight corruption.

Mrs Kusi said this at the 2019 launch of the Kuntum festival at Essikado in the Western Region, under the theme “The nature of corruption and morality in indigenous African community for nation building”.

The month long festival would commence from July 14 to August 18, 2019.

The Deputy Minister said it was the aim of government to fight corruption and that currently, about 21 officials were being prosecuted for squandering government funds.

Mrs Kusi said government’s policy to give district level scholarships to tertiary students was on course and encouraged parents to take advantage of the policy and apply for the scholarship to enhance the education of their wards.

She thanked the chiefs and people of the region for upholding the festival over the years.

Mr. Anthony K. K. Sam, Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, urged the community to obey rules and regulations and to avoid giving bribes, and pledged his continuous support to the Essikado traditional area in its development agenda.

The Deputy Regional Police Commander, Mr Edmond Ohene Bosompem, said corruption was a gradual process that develops over a period of time, and that, it was a two way affair involving a giver and a receiver.

Nana Kwesi Agyemang IX, Omanhene of Lower Dixcove traditional area, who presided, explained that Kuntum was an annual festival celebrated by the Ahanta tribe, commencing in Sekondi in the Western Region in the month of August and ends in Cote D’ Ivoire in December.

He said the festival was a period for reconciliation, settling family and community disputes, and that, it was a mandatory custom to be celebrated each year, except for extreme cases where for some peculiar reasons it cannot be celebrated.

Nana Agyemang IX emphasized that reconciliation needs to take place before the main celebration of the festival, this he noted is to ensure that members of the community co-existed in unity and in harmony.

He advised traditional heads to be forgiving and lead exemplary lives for their subjects to emulate.

Nana Agyemang IX urged parents to be responsible by taking care of their children to ensure their safety and called on the police to increase security to enhance the safety of the people of the area, especially that of children.

The Omanhene of Essikado traditional area, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, together with other traditional chiefs in Sekondi called on traditional heads of the various traditional councils as well as the indigenes to actively involve themselves in all the activities of the festival.

Activities lined up for the month long festival include, community cleaning, vigil of the flames, earth day, development dialogue, Ebise dancing competition, kuntum healthy lifestyle, medical screening, quiz competition , brass band competition and a night of praise.

Source: GNA