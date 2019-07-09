Government to construct 10 fish landing sites – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has re-affirmed government’s commitment to construct 10 fish landing sites along the fishing communities in the country.

He said funding for the projects had been secured and work would soon begin.

The beneficiary communities include; Teshie in the Greater Accra Region, Axim and Dixcove in the Western Region; Elmina, Winneba, Mumford, Senya-Bereku, Fetteh-Gomoah and Moree in the Central Region; and Keta in the Volta Region.

Vice President Bawumia announced this when he joined the chiefs and people of Elmina in the Central Region to celebrate the annual Edina Bakatue Festival, to mark the beginning of the fishing season.

It was celebrated on the theme: “Buy made in Ghana goods; use goods made in Ghana and promote jobs for the youth”.

The Vice President said measures have been taken to protect the coastline from the erosive effects of the sea, noting that construction of sea defence walls along the coastline was ongoing in some coastal communities.

He said the Navy and the Marine Police were also being assisted to beef up patrols on the country’s territorial waters to curb illegal fishing and other outlawed practices on the sea.

Dr Bawumia lauded Nana Kojo Conduah VI, Omanhene of Elmina, and chiefs in the area for selecting a theme that was in sync with President Akufo-Addo’s vision of building a Ghana beyond Aid, to harness internal resources for the country’s development.

He said the Government’s inclusive development agenda was designed to improve the quality of lives of all Ghanaians, regardless of geographical, religious or ethnic affiliations.

Dr Bawumia said sod has been cut for the construction of Elmina Heritage Bay project, noting that the first phase of the project is ongoing with enhanced durbar grounds and a reverential garden being constructed.

He urged the people of Elmina to take advantage of government’s flagship programmes such as the Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs and Planting for Export and Rural Development.

“To my gallant farmers, in our effort to produce more, let us not forget about the future generations. We must do everything possible to protect and preserve our environment for their use.

“Chainsaw operations remain a serious threat to the environment. The uncontrolled use of pesticides and weedicides is also a serious threat to the environment and our health and I urge our agriculture officers to intensify the education on use of the chemicals,” Vice President Bawumia advised.

He expressed government’s appreciation to the chiefs and people of Elmina for their co-operation and assured of government’s continuous efforts to better the lots of Ghanaians Nana Kojo Conduah VI, Omanhene of Edina Traditional Area, lauded government for constructing the Elmina Heritage Bay Tourism project and urged the people in the area to unite towards supporting government’s development drive.

He commended President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government for rolling out many social interventions over the past two and a half years to better the living conditions of Ghanaians.

Source: GNA