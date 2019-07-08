Security Council closes down Bechem Central Mosque

The Bechem Municipal Security Council has closed down the Bechem Central Mosque, following a misunderstanding among some Muslim persons in the town.

Last Friday the Muslim community in the Municipality nearly turned bloody when a clash erupted between some aggrieved Muslim youth in the town.

A section of the Muslim youth, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt, attempted to prevent Alhaji Ibrahim Gariba, the Municipal Chief Imam, from entering the Central Mosque, a situation which gave police in the area a hectic time.

In the course of the melee, Alhaji Gariba who was in his 70s, collapsed and died on arrival at the Bechem Government Hospital and has been buried in accordance with the Islamic faith.

When the GNA visited the Zongo community in Bechem on Sunday there was relative peace in the area. The GNA team also gathered that, the misunderstanding was over ownership of a piece of land in the Muslim community.

Alhaji Sualla Abdallah-Quandah, the Executive Secretary of the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Peace Council, said the Central Mosque has been closed down until further notice.

He appealed to Muslims in the Municipality to remain calm and exercise patience, while the Peace Council collaborated with Security Council to investigate and find lasting solution to the matter.

Source: GNA