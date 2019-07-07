Akufo-Addo leaves for Niger, France, takes annual leave

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Saturday left Ghana at the head of the Ghanaian delegation to attend the 12th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, being held in Niamey, Niger.

The Summit will launch the operational phase of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), after it achieved maturity on May 30, 2019, when the 22nd Member-State deposited its instrument of ratification at the AU Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ghana is expected to be announced as the host country for the Secretariat of the AfCFTA, after beating off competition from countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Kenya, Senegal and Madagascar.

President Akufo-Addo would after the Summit depart Niger on Monday, July 8, 2018 to begin a three-day official visit to France, at the invitation of French leader Emmanuel Macron.

Aside holding bilateral talks aimed at deepening the ties of co-operation and bonds of friendship between Ghana and France, the two President’s two countries, meet with members of the Ghanaian community; deliver an address at the France-Ghana Business Forum; visit the Port of Marseille; and hold meetings with French multinational companies such as Total and Société Générale.

President Akufo-Addo would leave France on Thursday, July 11, and proceed to take a week’s leave of absence, as part of his annual leave.

He was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Yofi Grant; and officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo is expected back in Ghana on July 18, 2019. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would act in his stead.

Source: GNA