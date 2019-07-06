Kassim says team up to task, despite potential challenge from set pieces from Tunisia

Black Stars centre back Kassim Nuhu has said, they are aware of the threat of the Tunisians, when it comes to set pieces, but are equal to the task, as they seek to make it to the quarter finals of the 24 nation tournament.

Kassim, making his debut in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) said, the North Africans were good at set pieces, hence they would ensure such situations were prevented.

“We are aware of what they can do in such situations, but we have prepared adequately and would be equal to the task,” he added.

He said playing any side at this stage was very difficult, but their aim was to overcome the challenge from the Tunisians, in a bid to progress to the next stage of the competition.

In an interview with GNA Sports at the team’s training grounds at the Suez Sports Centre at Ismailia, Kassim said, “we have studied the Tunisians well and noticed their strengths and we are putting measures in place to stop that. We need to prevent them from making crosses deep into our 18 yard box and also avoid committing fouls in and around our area, which would prove very vital to our win.”

Kassim who sat out from the stars last group game against Guinea-Bissau, said, though many countries were aware of the threats of Ghana, they had to work harder to reach the ultimate.

“We are Ghana and most countries wouldn’t want to play us at this stage but the most important is that we must not underrate any country. We would go all out in search of the glory and I know with determination and right attitude, Ghana would come out clean,” he added.

Source: GNA