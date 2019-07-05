President cuts sod for commencement of $100m military housing project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has cut sod for the commencement of work on a $100 million military housing project and reconstruction of the Ghana Military Academy.

The project forms part of government’s agenda to rehabilitate and provide adequate and housing and training facilities for the military across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony at the Military Academy and Training School (MATS), at Teshie, the President pointed out that it was not acceptable that the security services, including the Ghana Armed Forces still have problems with housing.

The $100 million project, is said to be completed in 36 months. The project involves the construction of 176 two-bedroom flats, 160 two-bedroom compound houses, a military hostel with 240 self-contained rooms and a platoon commanders’ block, containing four two-bedroom flats.

Additionally, the project would include the construction of a military academy auditorium with 640 seating capacity, one-storey classroom block for the military academy, an administration office block with 48 offices and conference rooms and the construction of a fence wall around the entire Ghana Military Academy at Teshie.

The military housing project is being undertaken with two Chinese companies, Poly Changda Overseas Engineering Company Limited and Poly Technologies of the People’s Republic of China.

President Akufo-Addo noted that, since assuming office in 2017, his government has engaged in a number of projects through the Barracks Regeneration Project (BRP) policy.

The Policy, which was launched in 2017, begun with the cutting of the sod for the construction of 64 housing units for the Armed Forces. With 16 of these housing units completed, the remaining ones is set to be completed and commissioned by the end of this year.

The President urged the contractors of the project to complete the work on time to enable the military to have access to the facilities within the stipulated construction period of 36 months.

“I assure the officers, men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces that my government will not relent in its efforts at transforming the Ghana Armed Forces into a formidable force, and will continue to help enhance the capacity and capabilities of the Armed Forces towards the development of our nation,” the President added.

Source: GNA