Family of Late Adesanmi files lawsuit against Boeing

In what looks like a series of ensuing legal suits against the Boeing Company for its failures, the family of The Late Professor Pius Adebola Adesanmi, has also filed a lawsuit against the company for the March 10, 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash that killed all persons on board.

A press release copied to ghanabusinessnews.com says lawyers Nomaan Husain of Husain Law + Associates and Omar Khawaja filed the suit on June 4, 2019 at the US District Court in Chicago.

According to the release, the complaint filed on behalf of the family is accusing Boeing for failing to properly inform pilots about the dangers and risks presented by its new Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (“MCAS”) software.

The press release also added that, Boeing’s failure to properly inform pilots of a defect in the MAX 8’s flight control system left pilots without the knowledge or ability to restore manual control and caused both the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes.

The Boeing Company, an American aerospace company is facing a number of issues including lawsuits, particularly for its 737 Max 8 plane, after the crash in March.

According to a BBC news report on June 27, 2019, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the United States, said it had identified “potential risk” during simulator tests. The news report further stated that the FAA test pilots, discovered an issue that affected their ability to quickly and easily stop stabilisers on the aircraft’s tail moving uncontrollably. The issue it said, was traced to how data is being processed by the flight’s computer.

This however, could leave Boeing’s 737 Max 8 grounded beyond the company’s takeoff deadline in September.

Messrs Husain and Khawaja say they are confident the US legal system and the US discovery process will allow families to get the answers they are seeking and sort out what really happened.

“Our goal with these lawsuits is to obtain answers for our grieving clients and hold the Boeing Company accountable for creating this tragedy,” Nomaan Husain, founder and senior partner at Husain Law + Associates, PC was quoted as saying.

Like the Late Adesanmi’s family, the Financial Times reports that the family of UN-worker Joanna Toole have also begun legal action against the aircraft maker.

In May, the family of a couple who died in the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash enroute to Nairobi from Addis Ababa sued the aircraft manufacturer.

The couple, medical doctor, Carlo Spini and his wife Gabriella Viciani a nurse, of the Arezzo Province of Italy, were killed in the crash of the Boeing 737-8 MAX, operated by Ethiopian Airlines on March 10, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Late Adesanmi is said to be a Nigerian-born Canadian professor, who chaired the Institute for African Studies at the Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

“Everyday my heart bleeds for the loss of my son, Pius. We demand justice and accountability for his irreplaceable loss,” his mother, Lois Olufunke Adesanmi was quoted as saying in the release.

By Gifty Danso

