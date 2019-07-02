Ghana Presidency reacts to Africa Watch publication

The Presidency has described as false a publication by Africa Watch magazine that sought to impugn the integrity of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A statement issued by Mr Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency on Monday said the attention of the Office of the President has been drawn to the publication in the June 2019 edition of the AfricaWatch magazine titled “The inside story of the Oslo scandal: Conspiracy to steal”.

The contents of the said publication, the statement said, impugned criminal conduct on the part of the President and the Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, in Government’s attempts to purchase properties for its newly opened embassy in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

“The allegations in the publication are baseless, libellous, and scurrilous, and contain nothing but manufactured lies,” said the statement.

“We are aware of this magazine’s notoriously established agenda of defaming the President through the deliberate publication of such false stories about him. The agenda will fail, as it has failed before”, it said.

The statement indicated that “The publishers, editors and distributors of the publication will be dealt with in the appropriate forum.”

Source: GNA