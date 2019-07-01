On Tuesday March 26, 2019 Ghana finally passed its Right to Information Bill into law. The bill was on the drawing board for 20 years.

On May 21, 2019, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assented the Right to Information Law.

The bill which has been on the drawing board for 20 years has been touted as the panacea for not only a free press, which Ghana is reputed for, but that it would lead to accessing of important information that is necessary for transparency, accountability and deepening of the country’s democratic culture.

You may download a scanned copy of the law on this link.