Home / General News / The Right to Information Law

The Right to Information Law

4 hours ago General News Leave a comment

On Tuesday March 26, 2019 Ghana finally passed its Right to Information Bill into law. The bill was on the drawing board for 20 years.

On May 21, 2019, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assented the Right to Information Law.

The bill which has been on the drawing board for 20 years has been touted as the panacea for not only a free press, which Ghana is reputed for, but that it would lead to accessing of important information that is necessary for transparency, accountability and deepening of the country’s democratic culture.

You may download a scanned copy of the law on this link.

Check Also

Operation Vanguard arrests 85 suspected illegal miners in Eastern Region

Operation Vanguard Personnel in the Eastern Region in an operation conducted between 3:00am and 6:00am …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Fnet Designs & IT Solutions
Ghana Business News © Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved