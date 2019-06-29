President pledges no job losses in Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to ensure that there are no job losses in the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) as a result of the Meridian Ports (MPS) concession Agreement.

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the President made the pledge, after listening to concerns raised by the workers of GPHA, led by the Maritime and Dock Workers Union (MDU) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), in his commitment to promote economic prosperity, whilst maintaining socio-industrial in the industry.

The President further held a meeting with the stakeholders of MPS, and obtained their commitment to engage the GPHA to ensure adequate revenue generation and job retention on the part of GHPA.

“Whilst pursuing the desired solution, operations in Terminal 3 shall commence with the existing tariffs, whilst the GPHA goes through due process with the relevant stakeholders for any tariff increase,” the statement said.

“All parties are, therefore committed to the successful opening and smooth operation of Terminal 3,” it added.

Source: GNA