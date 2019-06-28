Project for cardio funds launched

The National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, with support from ITCONSORTIUM has launched “Support Cardio Project” in Accra, to help tackle financial difficulties facing the centre.

People willing to donate to the centre, can do so by dialing a short code, *700*9# on MTN, select “Donate,” enter “Cardio,” followed by the amount, select “frequency and duration,” then authorize payment.

Dr. Lawrence Sereboe, the Director for the cardiothoracic centre, said there is hardly any insurance system that currently supports the centre.

Dr. Sereboe noted that the National Health Insurance system, also did not apply when it came to heart surgery.

“We know that one out of every 100 children born would have a hole in heart condition. Without surgical intervention, half of these children would not see their fifth birthday. Even if they do, the quality of life is poor and their life expectancy is reduced. It is not only the child that has problems when there is a hole in heart condition in the family- the entire family also does. Some women are even afraid to have children just because the preceding ones had such a problem and it takes all their time at the hospital,” he added.

He explained that with a successful surgical treatment, heart conditions would be reduced and people can have quality life.

“A heart surgery costs probably $6,000 and even though, I always say that the cost of heart surgery in Ghana is perhaps the cheapest in the world, how many families can afford it? These are the kind of people we want to target,” he said.

The Director said that the Ghana Heart Foundation was founded with the aim to support every Ghanaian, that needed heart surgery without having to pay anything. He added that even though companies like Awake Purified Drinking Water and Kasapreko Company Limited were supporting the foundation, individual contributions were also important; hence the launch of the project.

Mr. Joojo Esua-Mensah, Chief Business Development Officer of ITCONSORTIUM, said he decided to support the cardio centre when he lost some loved ones, including his elder brother at the hospital.

“I engaged Dr. Sereboe on the quiet and he confirmed the struggles patients had to go through to settle their bills. I asked myself what I could do within the small space I found myself to help. I spoke to my partners, and as a fintech company, if we could build a donation platform as the company’s cooperate social responsibility (CSR) to help raise funds to support kids with cardiac related issues,” he added.

He said aside developing the platform and bearing the cost of managing it, they would donate GHC10,000.00 as seed money to support the project.

He called on Ghanaians to support the center with even the least of GHC 5.00

“If you want to make a difference; this is a cause that affirms an important value – compassion for those in need. I would therefore, encourage us all to make a contribution, no matter how little because the amount you donate today, could go a long way to save a life. Who knows – maybe save the life of someone you know and care about,” he appealed.

He lauded MTN Ghana and Consolidated Bank Ghana for coming on board to support the project.

Source: GNA